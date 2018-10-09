Consolidated Bank assumes role as official Black Stars bank

news

The Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited has succeeded the defunct uniBank as the official bank of the Black Stars.

UniBank used to be the official bank of the senior national team, having signed a deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which still has two years to run.

The collapsed uniBank first became sponsors of the Black Stars in 2013 after both parties agreed to a three-year deal.

However, the sponsorship deal – which was worth $400,000 per year – was extended upon its expiry in 2016.

Unfortunately, though, earlier this year the Bank of Ghana dissolved and merged uniBank with four other local banks to form the Consolidated Bank.

This led to concerns being raised over whether the sponsorship deal between the GFA and defunct bank will still hold.

But according to a report by the Graphic Online, Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited has decided to honour the remainder of a three-year sponsorship contract.

The report said the contract will be allowed to run until its 2019 expiry period, after which an assessment will be made on whether it should be renewed or not.

The Black Stars are set to play Sierra Leone is an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Thursday in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the Consolidated Bank has issued a farewell message to the team ahead of the Group F qualifier which will be played at the Baba Yara stadium.