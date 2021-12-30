Conte expects Lloris to stay at Spurs

The France goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and the Spurs captain will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs about a free transfer from Saturday.

The 35-year-old arrived in north London from Lyon in August 2012 and Conte was confident he would stay with his squad.

"Hugo is a Tottenham player, he's the captain," he said. "For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution.