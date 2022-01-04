Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks

Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how to bolster his squad can be improved during the current window, which opened on Saturday.

Conte took charge of the north London club in November following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

The 52-year-old Italian, who has since guided Spurs to sixth in the Premier League, just two points shy of the top four who will qualify for next season's Champions League, said then he wanted time to evaluate his players

"My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions," Conte said ahead of his return across London to former club Chelsea for a League Cup semi-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

"This is only my expectation and then the club knows after I speak to the club, they will make the decisions they want to make."

Conte downplayed the possible impact of the coronavirus pandemic on transfer activity, amid concerns some clubs might not spend as much as usual given the impact of decreased revenues as a result of playing matches behind closed doors or, alternatively, would hold onto players they might otherwise sell in case of a fresh outbreak..

"Covid or no Covid, if you have to do something, you have to do," he said. "Not because there's Covid or not Covid.

"On this topic, we'll try to take the best decision with the club and see what we can do."

Sours will travel to Stamford Bridge without the injured Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon, although the later hopes to return in Sunday's FA Cup game with third-tier Morecambe.

"Ryan Sessegnon's situation is better than Steven Bergwijn's," Conte said. "I think he's almost ready to be available in the next game, in the FA Cup he'll be available.