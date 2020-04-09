Joe Dakota died in the United States of America on Wednesday night at the age of 84.

Joe Dakota played for Accra Hearts of Oak and the Black Stars in the late 1960s and the early 1970s.

According to the report he died of Coronavirus, after battling with it for weeks while on admission at the Internal Care Unit.

A club statement read: ''@HeartsOfOakGH is saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Jonathan Oti Ankrah (Joe Dakota). He was a pillar in defence at the club during the late 1960s and early 1970s. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this grievous moment.''

Joe Dakota is the third former national team player to pass away in 11 days after Opoku Afriyie and Kwasi Owusu.

May his soul rest in peace.