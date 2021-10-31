RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Correa at the double as Inter down Udinese

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Inter Milan's Argentine forward Joaquin Correa scoring against Udinese Creator: Marco BERTORELLO

Joaquin Correa's slick second-half double earned Inter Milan a 2-0 win over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday to consolidate the defending champion's hold on third place.

The Argentina international joined Inter on loan from Lazio in August and made an immediate impact, scoring twice on his debut against Verona.

And he repeated the feat against Udinese, who reached the interval having survived a seven-shot onslaught from Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, and a goalmouth scramble.

Correa finally got the breakthrough goal on the hour, running through afer Ivan Perisic's dummy to sidestep Udinese's centre back Bram Nuytinck and shoot inside the near post.

The visitors should have been further behind when Eden Dzeko was allowed a free run with Udinese assuming, mistakenly, he was offside only for Udinese keeper Marco Silvestri to save the point-blank shot.

Correa doubled up on the 68th minute, blasting the ball into the roof of the net with Denzel Dumfries providing a neat assist from the right.

Inter held on but only after their keeper and captain Samir Handanovic tipped a shot from Gerard Deulofeu over the bar, with the Spanish forward then having a goal disallowed for offside eight minutes from time.

Simone Inzaghi's side moved to within four points of leaders Napoli, who are at Salernitana, and AC Milan, who face Roma, later on Sunday.

Udinese extended their winless run to eight matches.

