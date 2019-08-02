Domestic football was halted for nine months period, following the Number 12 football scandal that rocked Ghana football.

It resumed with a stop-gap tournament dubbed the Normalisation Committee tier 1 and 2 competitions in March 2019.

Boye who played in Ghana for Heart of Lions before seeking greener pastures overseas has said that the corruption scandal which was exposed by multiple award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the ‘Number 12’ documentary should help shape domestic football.

“There is corruption in Ghana football which badly affected our Local game, so after the investigations, the referees and officials will be very careful in their dealings now. When it happens like that, everybody will be alert of who is doing wrong or good,” he concluded.

John Boye is one of the few players who have openly criticised the events that led to perhaps the largest football scandal in the history of Ghana football.

The ‘Number 12’ football scandal resulted in the removal of top match and football officials, including Kwesi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from office for their involvement.

The Rennes defender represented Ghana in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.