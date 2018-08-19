Countryman Songo Gets Doctorate Degree

news

Countryman Songo was rewarded for his immense contribution to the Ghanaian media landscape.

Adom TV's Fire 4 Fire presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Country Man Songo has proven that he just doesn't talk but also impacts society, thus receiving an honorary doctorate degree from an American College.

The award was given to him for his contribution to Ghana's media and towards social change.

Songo was awarded a doctorate degree in humanity by the Riches Theological College and Clergy Council which has its headquarters in the United States.

This means that Countryman Songo, as affectionately called by his viewers and listeners, will soon be addressed as Doctor.

Patrick Osei Agyemang is renowned for winning the 'Best TV sports show host of the year'award in the Radio and Television Personality awards for three consecutive years.