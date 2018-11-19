Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo)

The popular sports journalist and the Black Stars skipper have been involved in several clashes in the past.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia play

Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia

Asamoah Gyan and Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly called Countryman Songo settled their differences in Kenya prior to Ghana’s clash against the East Africans.

Countryman Songo has been critical of the 32-year-old and the two have reigned insults on each other on radio previously.

It would also be recalled that Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe, who is promoted by Baby Jet promotion, which is owned by Asamoah even threatened to beat Songo for continuously criticizing the Black Stars.

READ MORE: Black Queens beat Algeria in AWCON opener

However, the duo put their differences behind them and fraternized when Ghana played against Ethiopia.

They posed for a photo and exhibited high degree of friendship to the delight of their fans.

Asamoah Gyan was an unused substitute as the Black Stars defeated their Ethiopian counterparts 0-2 on Sunday.

READ MORE: Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-­ 0 win over Ethiopia

Countryman Songo travelled to Ethiopia to run commentary for his employers Multimedia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle Football Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle
Football: Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports Football Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports
Football: Short goodbye: Cahill's Socceroos swansong limited to five minutes Football Short goodbye: Cahill's Socceroos swansong limited to five minutes
Football: Mancini mulls Italy strike options with experimental side for USA friendly Football Mancini mulls Italy strike options with experimental side for USA friendly
Football: Southgate urges England to make 2019 even better Football Southgate urges England to make 2019 even better
Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Ethiopia Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Ethiopia

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Football

Andre Ayew praises team-mates after victory over Ethiopia
Algeria secure qualification with thumping win over Togo
Bayana Bayana strike late to stun Nigeria
Switzerland launched a thrilling fightback to stun Belgium
Football Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis
X
Advertisement