Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia

Asamoah Gyan and Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly called Countryman Songo settled their differences in Kenya prior to Ghana’s clash against the East Africans.

Countryman Songo has been critical of the 32-year-old and the two have reigned insults on each other on radio previously.

It would also be recalled that Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe, who is promoted by Baby Jet promotion, which is owned by Asamoah even threatened to beat Songo for continuously criticizing the Black Stars.

However, the duo put their differences behind them and fraternized when Ghana played against Ethiopia.

They posed for a photo and exhibited high degree of friendship to the delight of their fans.

Asamoah Gyan was an unused substitute as the Black Stars defeated their Ethiopian counterparts 0-2 on Sunday.

Countryman Songo travelled to Ethiopia to run commentary for his employers Multimedia.