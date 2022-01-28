‘If other players had Andre Ayew’s attitude, the Black Stars would progress’ – Songo

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show, he said the Black Stars would progress if other players had Ayew’s attitude.

Pulse Ghana

“The kind of football Andre Ayew plays; his mental toughness and his spirited performances and how he wants to give everything for Ghana – if the other players had the same attitude, it would help the team,” Songo told host Paul Adom-Otchere.

Asked if he endorses Ayew’s leadership, he stated: “What more can Dede do? When it matters most, he’s there.”

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, have been among the most criticised players following Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some have questioned the leadership credentials of Andre, while others have also called for Jordan to be dropped over his lack of goals up front.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier this week, there were reports in the local media that the brotherS had decided to quit the Black Stars.

However, the spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, released a statement debunking such reports.

“Andrè and Jordan Ayew are still very committed to the Black Stars team as they have always been,” Fiifi Tackie wrote on Twitter.

“They will keep donning the Black Stars jersey to represent Ghana and give the team their very best on and off the pitch, as always. We just got off the phone.”