The Appeals Court has upheld earlier court decision which rejected Gloria Appiah's claim of Nii Odartey Lamtey's 7-bed room house at East Legon as part of her alimony following their divorce.

It would be recalled that the Accra High Court in June 2017 put an end to the legal tussle between the former couple when it ordered Gloria Appiah to vacate Odartey's 7-bed room at East Legon, but instructed the ex-Anderlecht attacking midfielder to settle her with his 4-bed room house at Dome in addition to a car and a cash of Ghc 200,000.

However, Miss Appiah who was not satisfied with the judgement filed for an appeal against the ruling, but the earlier verdict has been upheld.

Odartey Lamptey Speaking to Kasapa FM’s Alexander Anyankwaa after the ruling said, “I feel happy now because it’s been over seven years of legal battle but I thank God that finally her appeal against me has been thrown out and the court has ordered her to evacuate from my mansion. It has not been easy at all but I thank The Lord Almighty for a battle well fought. I thank my lawyers, Kizito Beyuo & Iris K. Aggrey-Orleans for a great job.”