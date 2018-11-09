Pulse.com.gh logo
Court throws out Derek Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Derek Boateng’s writ demanding $20,000 unpaid monies from John Paintsil has been struck out by the law court

 Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil play

 Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Court says Derek Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil demanding $20,000 from his former Black Stars teammate has no merit.

Derek Boateng filed a writ against John Paintsil in May 2018 demanding $20,000 monies borrowed him in 2010 in addition to the interest on the monies and also asked for the ex-Ghana defender to defray the legal fees and cost.

The plaintiff indicated that all attempt to retrieve the monies from the defendant have failed, hence decided to resort to the court to help him out.

Boateng contended that while the team was in South Africa, the defendant borrowed $20,000 from him (Boateng) and he (Paintsil) promised to pay the money at the camp, but later promised to pay when he returned to his club.

The plaintiff further stated that because they were playing for the national team, he did not pursue the defendant vigorously for his money thinking since they were friends, the defendant would willingly pay the money.

Derek Boateng averred that recently when he demanded his money, defendant made it clear that he did not owe the plaintiff ”but admits that that money he collected from the plaintiff was used for gambling at the camp and since he lost, he has no money to give to the plaintiff.

The court has thrown out Derrick Boateng’s legal suit against Derrick Boateng, saying that it has no merit.

John Paintsil and Derek Boateng were good friends. They played together at Liberty Professionals, before they both featured for the Black Satellites in the FIFA U-20 World Cup and they finally landed in the Black Stars.

