Cousin of Sheik Mansour offered to buy Liverpool for £2billion

Member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan has made several approaches towards representatives of the owner of Liverpool with a proposal to buy the Reds.

It is understood the billionaire met representatives of the owners of Liverpool on several counts in late 2017 and early 2018.

Sheik Khaled, although he does not possess the immense wealth of City's billionaire owner Sheik Mansour, is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the Gulf states.

Midhat Kidwai, the managing director of Sheik Khaled's conglomerate of companies, also met Liverpool chairman Tom Werner in New York.

Sportsmail accessed documents outlining the buyout that would have been a joint venture between Sheik Khaled and a minority stake Chinese partner.

The £2bn valuation, which preceded Liverpool's run to the Champions League final and recent transfer outlay on goalkeeper Alisson and defender Virgil van Dijk, would have broken the record for a buyout of a football club.

Liverpool insisted on Thursday night that discussions eventually failed and added that although Werner met Kidwai in New York, the deal never reached the stage where major shareholders John W Henry or Michael Gordon met the Abu Dhabi investors.

It is, however, clear that Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, are actively seeking investment to transform the club into a superpower capable of rivalling the world's richest both commercially and in the transfer market.