The Club Administrator is alleged to have stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM that the GFA Executive Council intends to share and "chop" the FIFA & CAF COVID-19 Relief funds.

The GFA Ethics Committee has initiated investigations into the allegations and has written to Mr. Moro to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

Mr. Moro has been asked to submit a written Statement of Defence to the Ethics Committee on or before Monday, July 27, 2020, before 5 pm.

According to the letter, should Mr. Moro fail to prove his allegations, his comments would be considered as a breach of Article 11(2)(a), (b) & (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019) and Article 22(2) & (3) of the GFA Code of Ethics (2019).

Mr. Moro would be requested to appear before the Ethics Committee either physically or via video conferencing at its next sitting if he requests for a personal hearing or he fails to submit a written Statement of Defence.

Credit: Ghanafa.org