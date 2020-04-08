The disinfection against the virus is being done in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA).

In a post on Twitter, the Sports Ministry said all national stadia and other sports facilities will be disinfected.

READ ALSO: My Juventus career ended when I chose to play for Ghana at Olympic Games – Appiah

“Our national sports stadia and other sporting facilities across the country is currently undergoing fumigation,” the Ministry said.

“The exercise supervised by the National Sports Authority is part of measures to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus.”

Sporting activities, including the Ghana Premier League, remain suspended following a directive from President Akufo-Addo.

This is geared towards preventing the spread of the COVID-19, which has currently hit seven regions.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 313, with six deaths recorded.