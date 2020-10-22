The mandatory testing of the active participants involved in the upcoming season forms parts of the government plan to curtail the spread of Coronavirus as football resumes in November.

Dawu based Dream FC will be the first club whose players, coaching staff and officials will be tested for COVID-1.

The testing of players and officials, an alliance between the Ghana Football Association and the government covid-19 task force is part of efforts being made to ensure that football is played in the safest possible way.

All registered players of the clubs, coaching staff and officials will undergo the test for the purposes of competition integrity, fairness and transparency.

The GFA is also working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games are played under strict covid-19 protocols for a successful 2020/2021 season.