Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez may not be married, but they have a pre-nuptial agreement that stipulates that Georgina will receive £86,000 per month if the couple break up.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the pre-nup is meant to secure Georgina’s financial future in case their relationship doesn’t work.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend have been dating since 2017 and the couple are blessed with two children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)

Some weeks ago, reports emerged that the superstar footballer and his model girlfriend have gone their separate ways.

However, the report was immediately dispelled by Ronaldo’s mother, with the couple later seen together in Spain.

The Portugal international was announced as Al-Nassr’s big signing in January after playing in Europe for the better part of the last two decades.

The move made Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, with an estimated £175 million per year contract.

Meanwhile, Afrobeat superstar Davido has disclosed that Portugal captain Ronaldo is a very good friend of his.

Cristiano Ronaldo and family celebrating Christmas
The Nigerian musician was speaking about his relationship with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, remains one of the greatest footballers the game has ever seen.

However, he was subjected to trolls by rival fans when Portugal exited the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the hands of Morocco.

Reacting to this, Davido said he was surprised that a global superstar like Ronaldo could be treated that way after all that he has achieved.

It’s crazy being on top of the world and the next moment, you’re not. Even with soccer, with football, you win all these awards, you win the Champions League, you win the World Cup, and people don’t still feel like it’s enough?” Davido said on AB Talks.

Look at Ronaldo…when he left the World Cup, he’s my friend by the way, he’s my very good friend.

“When he left the World Cup (Qatar 2022), I remember like being on the internet, and they were abusing him so much….after everything he has done. That’s my greatest fear.”

Meanwhile, Davido once used Ronaldo’s name in his mega-hit song “If”, with the Portugal star late seen jamming to the song.

Emmanuel Ayamga
