Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of his twin baby boy

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced the death of one of their newborn twin babies.

In a short statement shared on Twitter, Ronaldo said his twin boy has died but confirmed that the baby girl is healthy.

The Portugal international is already the father of four other children, Cristiano Jr, Mateo, Eva and Alana.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," a section of the statement said.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The football world has sympathised with Ronaldo and his family, with both current and former players extending their condolences.

The death of Ronaldo’s son comes just two days after he scored a sensational hat-trick to power Manchester United to a 3-2 win against Norwich in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old is expected to play against Liverpool on Tuesday as the Reds aim to qualify for the Champions League.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

