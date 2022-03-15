Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man United training in new £200K Aston Martin after hat-trick

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a long-range effort and added a second from a tap-in after Harry Kane had restored parity for Antonio Conte’s side from the penalty spot.

An own goal from Harry Maguire in the second half seemed to have snatched a point for Tottenham, but Ronaldo had the final say, heading home late in the game to secure victory for Manchester United.

The Mirror reports that after his hat-trick heroics against Spurs, the Portuguese superstar showed up in training in a new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of the Reds’ Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

This adds to the many other supercars owned by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. It will be recalled that Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gifted the footballer an expensive Cadillac Escalade for his 37th birthday.

The model surprised the Manchester United star with the present, after which the couple shared a passionate kiss.

A delighted Ronaldo was appreciative of the gift and asked his youngest child to test out the vehicle’s sound system.

Meanwhile, the Portugal captain will hope to replicate his goal-scoring form on Tuesday when Ralf Rangnick’s side faces Atletico in the Champions League.