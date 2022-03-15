RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man United training in new £200K Aston Martin after hat-trick

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo went to training in an expensive £200,000 Aston Martin following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The 37-year-old was in sensational form and scored all of Manchester United’s goals as they defeated Spurs 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a long-range effort and added a second from a tap-in after Harry Kane had restored parity for Antonio Conte’s side from the penalty spot.

An own goal from Harry Maguire in the second half seemed to have snatched a point for Tottenham, but Ronaldo had the final say, heading home late in the game to secure victory for Manchester United.

The Mirror reports that after his hat-trick heroics against Spurs, the Portuguese superstar showed up in training in a new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of the Reds’ Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

This adds to the many other supercars owned by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. It will be recalled that Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gifted the footballer an expensive Cadillac Escalade for his 37th birthday.

The model surprised the Manchester United star with the present, after which the couple shared a passionate kiss.

A delighted Ronaldo was appreciative of the gift and asked his youngest child to test out the vehicle’s sound system.

Meanwhile, the Portugal captain will hope to replicate his goal-scoring form on Tuesday when Ralf Rangnick’s side faces Atletico in the Champions League.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with the Spanish side in the first leg and will be hoping to finish them off at Old Trafford.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

