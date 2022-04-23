Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo reached a milestone during the game against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes oldest player to score 100 goals in Premier League history
Ronaldo netted his 16th goal in the Premier League during the Arsenal vs Manchester United tie at the Emirates.
Ronaldo's 34th-minute striker saw Manchester United reduce a 2-0 deficit to Arsenal at halftime.
The goal, his 16th of the season, was his 100th in the Premier League, making him the oldest player to score a century of goals in PL history.
Manchester United were without the Portuguese star for their ill-fated trip to Anfield the last time to take on Liverpool.
United suffered a 4-0 defeat without their top scorer, who missed the game due to a compassionate leave following the death of his son.
Ronaldo, 37, is now the fourth Manchester United player to score 100 goals in the Premier League.
