Derby Fallout! Ronaldo could end 'last dance' at Man United this January

Izuchukwu Akawor

It appears the Portuguese will leave the Red Devils when the transfer window opens in January as Manchester United is ready to sanction the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on from the bench during the Manchester derby defeat to City.
Premier League club, Manchester United, is finally ready to let club legend Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club once the transfer window reopens.

According to the latest reports, Ronaldo could end his nightmares at the club as early as the winter window in January as United will now sanction his departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season.
This comes after the 37-year-od superstar was snubbed in the embarrassing defeat to Manchester City on Sunday by manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo could barely watch from the bench as their neighbours humiliated the Red Devils 6-3 at the Etihad.

United manager, Ten Hag, who stopped Ronaldo from leaving the club in the summer, explained after the game that he left out the football legend from the game against City 'out of respect'.

From left: A collage of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Fred and Erik Ten Hag
However, following backlash from notable United legends and pundits after the derby, the Dutchman and the club seem ready to finally let the player leave the club.

Just two months after the club insisted the player isn't available for a move away from the club, United has agreed to sanction Ronaldo's departure.

The former Real Madrid forward has struggled for game time this season, having played just 80 minutes of football in the Premier League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo last started for United in the in-famous 4-0 defeat at Brentford earlier in September.

His current contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season, which means the club will want to avoid losing him leave on free in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEL.
United switches attention to the Europa League this Thursday and Ronaldo could be back in contention for a start at Omonia Nicosia.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

