Cristiano Ronaldo recorded a sensational hat-trick against Atletico Madrid to inspire Juventus to overturn a 2-0 first leg defeat in Madrid.

He scored in the first half, before he added two to register his eight hat-trick in the competition’s history and equaled Lionel Messi as the player with the highest number of hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League

Messi and Ronaldo are the only two players to score eight hattricks in the competition that was born in 1992. The former’s hattricks were against Arsenal (2009-’10), Victoria Plzen, Bayer Leverkusen (2011-’12), AFC Ajax (2013-’14), APOEL (2014-’15), Celtic, Manchester City (both 2016-’17) and PSV Eindhoven (2018-’19).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first hattrick was against AFC Ajax in 2012-’13, after which he scored more of them against Galatasaray (2013-’14), Shakhtar Donetsk, Malmo FF, VfL Wolfsburg (all three in 2015-’16), Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid (both in 2016-’17) and yesterday against Atletico once again.

Mario Gomez, Filippo Insaghi and Luiz Adriano (3 each) are the players to have scored most Champions League hattricks after Ronaldo and Messi.