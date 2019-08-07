However, far from being a carefully orchestrated part of the CR7 brand. Ronaldo insists it was a spontaneous moment during a pre-season friendly some years ago.

"Well, I was in the US and we played against Chelsea, and I don't know where it came from," he told Soccer.com.

"I just scored and I went, 'sii!' But it was natural, to be honest.

"After that, I started doing it and I feel like the fans, when they see me they're like 'sii!' and I was like, 'wow, people remember Cristiano because of the sii,' so I continued like that."

Cristiano Ronaldo has become synonymous with the celebration and it has been mimicked by kids and footballers, including Zimbabwe international Kama Billiat

He added that the only player he would have loved to play with is his compatriot Eusebio of blessed memories.

“He was a great person,” Ronaldo said of Benfica’s all-time top scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo who now plays for Italian giants Juventus have had an illustrious career, having won five UEFA Champions League titles and several league titles in England, Spain and Portugal.