Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to hit 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo nets to become the first player to hit 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Cristiano Ronaldo nets to become the first player to hit 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Juventus' perfect start to the season came to an end in Turin on Saturday as Genoa earned a 1-1 draw on the day Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues. 

Ronaldo gave Juventus a deserved lead in a dominant first half, but sloppy defending from the hosts allowed Daniel Bessa to draw Genoa level after the break and end Juve's winning streak at ten matches in all competitions.

play Everything for Juventus was going through main man Ronaldo and he acrobatically went close

 

Genoa boss Ivan Juric, who replaced Davide Ballardini before the international break for his third spell in charge of the club, made an immediate impact as the Italian champions failed to record a victory for the first time in nine league games this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Klopp happy to win 'average' matches at last Football Klopp happy to win 'average' matches at last
Football: Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10 Football Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
Football: Goal in 18 seconds helps Derby keep Sheffield United off top spot Football Goal in 18 seconds helps Derby keep Sheffield United off top spot
Football: Messi suffers arm injury ahead of clash with Real Madrid Football Messi suffers arm injury ahead of clash with Real Madrid
Football: Bayern 'pulled together' to end winless run after bosses' fury Football Bayern 'pulled together' to end winless run after bosses' fury
Football: Vettel bounces back in final US Grand Prix practice Football Vettel bounces back in final US Grand Prix practice

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet
3 Rooney sends heart-touching message to Ghanaian defender diagnosed...bullet
4 This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for Neymar’s returnbullet
5 Ghanaian clubs withdraw from Africa inter club competitionsbullet
6 Dujkovic received GHC2.4m for qualifying Ghana for 2006 World Cupbullet
7 Michael Essien adds his voice to the Real Madrid troublesbullet
8 Preview: In-form Chelsea welcome Man United and former...bullet
9 Football Mourinho promises best behaviour for Chelsea returnbullet
10 Stephen Appiah’s goal features in UEFA Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
2 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
3 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
4 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
7 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals
Football Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the first of his two goals
Football Ten-man Bayern end winless streak as Alcacer keeps Dortmund top
Mathieu Bastareaud returned but despite his efforts, such as tackle on Edinburgh full-back Blair Kinghorn, Toulon lost again
Football Toulon crisis deepens after Edinburgh rout, Cipriani in red-card misery
Mohamed Salah shooting beyond the attempted block of Christopher Schindler as he scores the only goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win away to Huddersfield
Football Salah back on the goal trail as Liverpool beat Huddersfield
X
Advertisement