Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Juventus' perfect start to the season came to an end in Turin on Saturday as Genoa earned a 1-1 draw on the day Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues.

Ronaldo gave Juventus a deserved lead in a dominant first half, but sloppy defending from the hosts allowed Daniel Bessa to draw Genoa level after the break and end Juve's winning streak at ten matches in all competitions.

Genoa boss Ivan Juric, who replaced Davide Ballardini before the international break for his third spell in charge of the club, made an immediate impact as the Italian champions failed to record a victory for the first time in nine league games this season.