Neymar who is the most expensive player of all-time will form part of the attack, with his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe also in there.

Conspicuously missing are two players who are rated the greatest of their generation- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo who joined Juventus from Real Madrid for a 100 euros Serie A record fee couldn't make the cut, so as Lionel Messi who hasn't joined any club since making his debut for Barcelona in 2004.

Below is the full list

Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Spanish goalkeeper’s move from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea FC for 80 million euros in August 2018 shattered Alisson Becker world record for a shot-stopper.

Kyle Walker

The former Tottenham defender is the priciest right back in the world and this followed his 56.7-million-euro transfer to Manchester City from Spurs last two seasons.

Lucas Hernández

Bayern Munich broke the bank to secure the signature of Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for 80 million euros in what became Bundesliga record.

He will slot in at the left-back position.

Harry Maguire

The Englishman completed his 88 million euros world-record move for a defender from Leicester City to Manchester United just last week.

Maguire is the number one choice in the central defence.

Vigil Van Dijk

The Dutchman who is arguably the best defender in the world joined Liverpool in the January transfer window for 85 million euros, which made him the most expensive defender at the time.

However, he has been dislodged by Harry Maguire following his big-money move to Manchester United.

Van Dijk will partner the Englishman in the central defence in the most expensive XI of all-time.

READ MORE: GFA fined $6, 170 for losing case against Phar Rangers

Rodri

Manchester City in their quest to get a young defensive midfielder who will take over from Fernandinho splashed 70 million to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

Frenkie de Jong

The Dutchman joined Barcelona from Ajax for a mouth-watering fee of 75-million-euro with 11 million euros to come in variables.

de Jong played a vital role in the midfield of the Ajax team that won the Dutch league and also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona sees him as a perfect replacement for Ivan Rakitic who is out of favour at the club.

Paul Pogba

The Frenchman rejoined his former club Manchester United from Juventus for 105 million euros world record fee, so his place in the three-man midfield in the most expensive XI in the world is secured.

Philippe Coutinho

The Catalans following the exit of Xavi and Iniesta paid 120 million euros, with 40 million euros more in variables to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

But Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer him with some other players to PSG in a swap deal for Neymar, after failing to deliver.

Neymar

He holds the record for the most expensive transfer in football in the world after he forced his way out of Barcelona to PSG in the 2017/18 season in a move which saw the Parisian pay 222 million euros for his signature.

His stay in the French capital has been hampered by injuries and controversy, so he seems unhappy, making a return to the Catalans on the card.

Kylian Mbappe

As well as Neymar, PSG signed Mbappe from Monaco for 180 million euros to strengthen their ranks. The World Cup winner is the youngest player in this eleven.