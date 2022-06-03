Ronaldo loses player of the year award

United's shot-stopper David de Gea, was announced as the winner of the award on Friday following a subpar season that saw the Red Devils miss out on a UEFA Champions League spot, and finish trophyless.

During the season, De Gea won a total of seven Man-of-the-Match accolades, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo finished the season as United's top-scoring player, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League: only behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, both of who shared the Premier League's, Golden Boot.

The 37-year-old had a number of notable performances for United, including hat-tricks in 3-2 victories over Tottenham and Norwich, as well as seven men of the match awards.

The Portuguese also scored several late goals to help the Red Devils advance to the Champions League knockout stage before losing to Atletico Madrid.

However, his efforts were clearly insufficient to persuade his teammates to vote for him at the end of the season, and goalkeeper De Gea won the prize.

De Gea was ever-present in United's league season after playing every minute, and making crucial saves.

The Spaniard has now won the trophy four times, more than any other player.

He won the club's player of the month title in November, December, and January, among other honours.

De Gea became the first United player to win the award three times in 2017/18, and he now has four with this win in 2021/22.