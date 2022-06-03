RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo loses player of the year award

Jidechi Chidiezie

David De Gea was ever-present in United's league season after playing every minute, and making crucial saves.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been snubbed by his Manchester United teammates in the club's end-of-season Players' Player of the Year award.

United's shot-stopper David de Gea, was announced as the winner of the award on Friday following a subpar season that saw the Red Devils miss out on a UEFA Champions League spot, and finish trophyless.

During the season, De Gea won a total of seven Man-of-the-Match accolades, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo finished the season as United's top-scoring player, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League: only behind Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, both of who shared the Premier League's, Golden Boot.

The 37-year-old had a number of notable performances for United, including hat-tricks in 3-2 victories over Tottenham and Norwich, as well as seven men of the match awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter

The Portuguese also scored several late goals to help the Red Devils advance to the Champions League knockout stage before losing to Atletico Madrid.

However, his efforts were clearly insufficient to persuade his teammates to vote for him at the end of the season, and goalkeeper De Gea won the prize.



The Spaniard has now won the trophy four times, more than any other player.

David de Gea
David de Gea Imago

He won the club's player of the month title in November, December, and January, among other honours.

De Gea became the first United player to win the award three times in 2017/18, and he now has four with this win in 2021/22.

Cristiano Ronaldo and last year's winner Luke Shaw, and Antonio Valencia are the only other players to have won the award more than once since its introduction in 2006.

Jidechi Chidiezie

