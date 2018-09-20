Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo sees red in Juventus debut


Cristiano Ronaldo sees red in Juventus debut

The Portuguese skipper was sent off when Juventus defeated Valencia 2-0 in the UEFA Champions on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red in Juventus debut play

Cristiano Ronaldo sees red in Juventus debut

Cristiano Ronaldo saw red in Juventus 2-0 victory over Valencia in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

In the game Miralem Pjanic scored in each halves to inspire Juventus to a 2-0 win.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The 33-year-old was dismissed during the first half of Wednesday night’s Group H opener here in Valencia following an off-the-ball clash with Jeison Murillo and had to be led away from the field in tears.

Ronaldo now faces an expected two-match ban for violent conduct, which would rule him out of the home game against Young Boys and the trip to Old Trafford on October 23.

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

A three-game suspension - UEFA will determine the length of the ban - would also keep him out of the return against United in Turin on November 7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: All goals and scorers on second day of match day 2 UEFA Champions League All goals and scorers on second day of match day 2
Football: Allegri bemoans lack of VAR after Ronaldo sees red for Juventus Football Allegri bemoans lack of VAR after Ronaldo sees red for Juventus
Football: Pogba propels Man United to victory against Young Boys Football Pogba propels Man United to victory against Young Boys
Football: Man City given Champions League wake-up call by Lyon Football Man City given Champions League wake-up call by Lyon
Football: Ronaldo controversially sent off, Lyon stun Man City Football Ronaldo controversially sent off, Lyon stun Man City
Football: Leno to make Arsenal debut in Europa League opener Football Leno to make Arsenal debut in Europa League opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 The GOAT Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score 400 league goals in Europebullet
2 Comparison Neymar vs Salah head-to-head ahead of PSG vs Liverpool clashbullet
3 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
4 Messi surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League recordbullet
5 Schedules Fixtures and time for the opening day Champions League...bullet
6 Football Super sub Firmino hands Liverpool flying Champions...bullet
7 Good Start Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League...bullet
8 Video Ngolo Kante dined with strangers after missing trainbullet
9 UEFA Champions League Results and goals on first day of...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Kwadwo Asamoah provides assist...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
8 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport...bullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Gareth Bale and Isco were among the goals to give Real Madrid a winning start in this season's Champions League
Football Bale on target as holders Real Madrid down Roma
Manchester City's Fabian Delph and David Silva show the strain of their shock defeat to Lyon
Football Arteta rues sloppy City's 'cheap' defeat against Lyon
George Saville, pictured November 2017, took his team to the lead with a 34th minute goal
Football Middlesbrough keep pressure on Leeds in promotion race
Fair enough: Benfica's supporters applaud Bayern's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches despite their former player scoring against them
Football Benfica old boy Sanches stars in Bayern win
X
Advertisement