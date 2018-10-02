Cristiano Ronaldo sued over alleged rape

news

Former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been sued in Las Vergas for allegedly raping Kathryn Mayorga in 2009.

Kathryn Mayorga has explained Ronaldo raped her while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Clark County, Nevada.

Legal papers seen by The Sun state: “Cristiano Ronaldo pulled the plaintiff into a bedroom and on to a bed and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse.”

It said the plaintiff refused, tried to cover herself and was screaming: “No, no, no”.

It adds: “When Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sexual assault, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman.”

Ronaldo reportedly previously agreed to pay Ms Mayorga £287,000 to stop her pursuing criminal charges — ­which could have seen him jailed for life — ­­and gagged her from going public.

But her lawyers are now trying to overturn that settlement and she has spoken out for the first time.

She says she signed only because she was “terrified of retaliation” from Ronaldo and of “being publicly humiliated”, court papers claim.