Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and created another goal as Juventus got back to winning ways in Serie A with a 4-1 victory over Udinese in Turin, moving the champions up to fifth in the standings.

Ronaldo's second goal was a significant one, as he went past Pele as the second-highest goalscorer in football history.

Pele managed 757 official goals during his time with Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil, but five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who has scored more than half of his goals for Real Madrid, is now one away from eclipsing Josef Bican's all-time record of 759.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a trademark drive, after Aaron Ramsey's pass, before threading a through ball for Federico Chiesa to score.

Ronaldo's second goal took his tally this season to 14 from only 11 league games.

Marvin Zeegelaar scored a stoppage-time consolation for Udinese before Paulo Dybala added a fourth for Juve.

Andrea Pirlo's side moved 10 points behind league leaders AC Milan, with a game in hand, while Udinese dropped to 13th and are without a win in four games.

The 35-year-old raced through the defence and fired into the bottom right corner.

The Portuguese international has now moved ahead of the Brazilian legend in the all time goal scoring list, with Czech Republic icon Josef Biscan the only player ahead of him, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Biscan’s career total stands at 759 during a playing career spanning from 1931 to 1955, with Ronaldo expected to break the all time highest ever tally record in the coming weeks of the season.

Arch rival Lionel Messi could still challenge Ronaldo, after he bettered Pele’s one club record at the end of 2020, with 644 goals now scored for Barcelona.

Messi’s all time total is 715 for club and country, however, at two years younger than Ronaldo, he could yet overhaul him before retirement.

Ronaldo is currently leading Messi in goal scored so far in 2020/21, with 18 compared to 10 in all competitions, but Messi has outscored him in the last four seasons.