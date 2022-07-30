Cristiano Ronaldo takes decision on Manchester United future

The Portuguese forward who signified his interest to quit United this summer had been away from the team due to personal obligations that prevented him from joining the Red Devils' preseason trip to Thailand and Australia.

He revealed he was back in training on Saturday by posting a picture of himself with some of the young United players.

Ronaldo returns

"Working in progress," he wrote, alongside an image of himself with teammates Charlie McNeill, Amad Diallo, Charlie Savage and Hannibal Mejbri.

For Saturday's exhibition match in Oslo against Atletico Madrid, the 37-year-old was not included in United's lineup although Ten Hag, assured reporters that he would be in the squad for tomorrow's game, which United ultimately lost 1-0.

He was also absent from Wednesday's friendly versus Wrexham.

On Friday, Ronaldo hinted that he will play in Sunday's friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano on Friday. "Domingo, o rei joga," which translates to "Sunday, the king plays," the Portuguese international said in response to a post from a Ronaldo fan page about him missing the match in Norway.

Ronaldo to likely return at Manchester

Ronaldo has through his agent Jorge Mendes, reportedly repeated his desire to leave United.

This week, he hit back at reports suggesting that he is insisting on leaving Manchester United following his meeting with manager Erik Ten Hag about his future.

The 37-year-old forward returned to United last season, after stints with Real Madrid and Juventus.