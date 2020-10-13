The news was confirmed in a statement by the Portuguese Football Federation on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Ronaldo is "well, without symptoms, and in isolation. "Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.

Ronaldo has played in both of Portugal's matches so far during the international break, starting in a friendly against Spain in Lisbon and then playing the full game in their 0-0 draw with France on Sunday.

Ronaldo will now miss his country's next Nations League fixture against Sweden on Wednesday, as well as Juventus' upcoming matches which include a Serie A clash with Crotone and a Champions League group game against Dynamo Kyiv.

Following Ronaldo's positive test, the Portuguese Football Federation also said that every player subsequently returned a negative test on Tuesday morning.