The Juventus star had already been diagnosed with the illness while on Portugal duty earlier in the month.

The new test result means that the Juve star missed UEFA's clearance deadline, and that therefore rules him out of next week's expected showdown with Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

According to the UEFA protocol, a player must test negative one week before a match and Ronaldo hasn't been able to do so.

Ronaldo left the Portugal squad after his positive result was announced on October 13 in order to avoid a quarantine that would have definitely ruled him out of this rematch with Lionel Messi, but he won't be able to play anyway because of this latest test result. He'll have to wait, then, for the Matchday 6 game against Barcelona for the chance to take on Messi once again, a match which might take place with the two giants of Group G already qualified.

Much had been made of the two great rivals locking horns once again - after so many momentous games in the past when Cristiano was at Real Madrid - but we will now have to wait until the return group fixture at Camp Nou to potentially see it.

Ronaldo and Messi have never met in the Champions League group stages before, although they have met on three separate seasons in the knockout rounds.