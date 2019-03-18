Ronaldo after scoring the third goal of his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid seemingly mimicked Coach Diego Simeone, who turned to fans and grabbed his crotch in the first leg against Juventus at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The celebration saw the Argentine receive a fine of 20,000 euros (£17,000).

Cristiano Ranaldo who inspired Juventus to a place in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League is in danger of a game ban or a fine of 20,000 euros (£17,000).

Uefa will rule on the case on 21 March.

Juventus have been drawn against Ajax Amsterdam in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Italian giants would need the former Real Madrid star man as they aim at winning the elite European club competition for the very first time since 1996.