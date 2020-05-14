Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy just last week after two months in Madeira, Portugal during the lockdown. He had been training at the local football club in Portugal to maintain his shape when the league resumes.

Despite his return to Italy, he couldn't train with the Juventus team which has resumed training ahead of a potential return of the Serie A season because he has been forced into self-isolation for another 14 days.

He isn’t letting the time go to waste though as, in a video posted on his Instagram page, he can be seen doing some kickabouts with his son, Cristiano Junior.

The pair took turns to throw the ball to each other while the other person kicked it back.

Ronaldo also Snr kept shouting to encourage his son as they trained in their backyard.