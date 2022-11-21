Don’t ask Portugal players about me – Ronaldo warns journalists ahead of Ghana game

Ronaldo has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons, with the media’s attention on him as Portugal gears up to kickstart their World Cup campaign.

Last week, the 37-year-old was involved in a weird handshake with Bruno Fernandes in the national team camp following the former’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he opened up on his tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

Although Fernandes has since dispelled reports that there’s a rift between himself and Ronaldo, speculations remain rife.

“Timing is always timing. From your side it is easy to look at how we can chose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies,” Ronaldo said, as quoted by the Telegraph’s Jeremy Wilson.

“I don’t have to worry what other think. I talk when I want to… We were playing around last week. His plane was late - I asked him did you come by boat. Please, don’t ask players about me - ask about the World Cup.”

Ronaldo and Portugal will face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.