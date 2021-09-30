RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s driver queues for 7 hours to buy fuel to fill footballer’s Bentley

Emmanuel Ayamga

The fuel crisis in the UK appears to have affected Cristiano Ronaldo, whose driver had to queue for close to seven hours to fill the footballer’s Bentley.

Motorists in some parts of the UK have frustratingly endured fuel supply problems throughout this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ronaldo’s driver was seen waiting for almost seven hours just to buy fuel to fill his expensive Bentley.

Cristiano Ronaldo in his Bentley
According to a report by Sky News, the driver was forced to drive away after failing in his attempts to purchase the fuel.

“The Manchester United star’s driver was spotted waiting at a Shell garage in Wilmslow yesterday afternoon,” the report said.

“After waiting six hours and 40 minutes, the £220,000 Bentley drove away empty-handed.

“Ronaldo himself was nowhere to be seen, although has been driving the car to Manchester United’s training ground for the last week.”

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that 150 military tanker drivers will soon deliver fuel to forecourts that have run dry because of panic buying.

