Cristiano Ronaldo’s driver queues for 7 hours to buy fuel to fill footballer’s Bentley

Earlier on Wednesday, Ronaldo’s driver was seen waiting for almost seven hours just to buy fuel to fill his expensive Bentley.

Pulse Ghana

According to a report by Sky News, the driver was forced to drive away after failing in his attempts to purchase the fuel.

“The Manchester United star’s driver was spotted waiting at a Shell garage in Wilmslow yesterday afternoon,” the report said.

“After waiting six hours and 40 minutes, the £220,000 Bentley drove away empty-handed.

“Ronaldo himself was nowhere to be seen, although has been driving the car to Manchester United’s training ground for the last week.”