Photos: The £150K Cadillac Escalade Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend bought for him on birthday

Emmanuel Ayamga

Georgina Rodriguez, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, gifted the football an expensive Cadillac Escalade for his 37th birthday.

The model surprised the Manchester United star with the present, after which the couple shared a passionate kiss.

A delighted Ronaldo was appreciative of the gift and asked his youngest child to test out the vehicle’s sound system.

Earlier, Rodriguez had joined Ronaldo to blow out the candles on a special CR7 birthday cake made for the footballer.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been dating since 2017 and are blessed with a four-year-old daughter called Alana.

The 28-year-old is also due to give birth to twins in April, which will add to the twins that Ronaldo already fathers.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rodriguez said: “Happy 37 years love of my life. We love you to infinity. Best father and best companion in life that God has given us.

“A fighter and worthy of everything good that happens to you. You are perfection and our inspiration.”

The Cadillac Escalade has a 36-speaker audio system, including a tannoy-like set-up to people in the back seats so you can talk to them because of the length of the car.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has already started using his new car and was captured driving into Manchester United’s training on Monday in the Cadillac Escalade.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

