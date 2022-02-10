Photos: The £150K Cadillac Escalade Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend bought for him on birthday

A delighted Ronaldo was appreciative of the gift and asked his youngest child to test out the vehicle’s sound system.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, Rodriguez had joined Ronaldo to blow out the candles on a special CR7 birthday cake made for the footballer.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been dating since 2017 and are blessed with a four-year-old daughter called Alana.

The 28-year-old is also due to give birth to twins in April, which will add to the twins that Ronaldo already fathers.

Pulse Ghana

In a video shared on Instagram, Rodriguez said: “Happy 37 years love of my life. We love you to infinity. Best father and best companion in life that God has given us.

“A fighter and worthy of everything good that happens to you. You are perfection and our inspiration.”

The Cadillac Escalade has a 36-speaker audio system, including a tannoy-like set-up to people in the back seats so you can talk to them because of the length of the car.