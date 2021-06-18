Croatia recall Lovren to halt in-form Schick

Lovren was a stalwart of Croatia's memorable run in Russia three years ago, but had been dropped for Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car for Sunday's 1-0 defeat to England.

Josip Brekalo replaces Marcelo Brozovic in Croatia's only other change.

The Czechs make just one alteration to the side that broke Scotland hearts on home soil on Monday.

Tomas Holes replaces Alex Kral in midfield.

Patrick Schick leads the line up front and will be aiming to continue his stunning form at Hampden after scoring twice against the Scots, including the goal of the tournament so far with a stunning strike from just short of 50 metres.

Victory for the Czechs would book their place in the last 16.

Croatia (4-2-3-1)

Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Josip Brekalo, Ante Rebic, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1)

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida (capt), Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy (CZE)

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)