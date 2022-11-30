RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Winner takes all as Croatia and Belgium go to war in search of qualification

Tunde Young

Croatia and Belgium will both secure qualification to the round of 16 with a win but who will get it?

Croatia v Belgium preview and prediction
Croatia v Belgium preview and prediction

Recommended articles

Croatia currently sits top of Group F with four points but their place is far from secure going into the final round of group-stage games.

The Vatreni as they’re popularly referred to need to avoid defeat against Belgium on Thursday, December 1 to qualify for the next round.

kovacic and Modric celebrate for Croatia
kovacic and Modric celebrate for Croatia AFP

Belgium on the other hand need to win or be eliminated in the group stage having already suffered a defeat to Morocco in their last game.

Roberto Martinez’s team have been below par in this tournament so far but the threat of early elimination could inspire them back into form when it matters most.

Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has been very disappointing in Qatar
Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne has been very disappointing in Qatar AFP

These two European nations have crossed paths six times before in the past with Belgium winning three, Croatia winning two and one draw in those encounters.

Batshuayi scored the winning goal as Belgium beat Canada
Batshuayi scored the winning goal as Belgium beat Canada Pulse Nigeria

Belgium have won their last two games against Croatia but the Croatians are in great form, currently on an eight-game unbeaten run including six wins.

THIBAUT COURTOIS

Unfortunately for Belgium, it's not been a great tournament so far and their only standout player has been the goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois which tells the full story.

Courtois saved a penalty from Alphonso Davies as Belgium beat Canada
Courtois saved a penalty from Alphonso Davies as Belgium beat Canada Pulse Nigeria

ANDREJ KRAMARIC

Courtesy of his two-goal performance in the 4-1 thrashing of Canada, Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric has become a person of interest heading into this game against Belgium.

Andrej Kramaric has been in great form
Andrej Kramaric has been in great form AFP

The 31-year-old has proven to be the focal point for Croatia and his ability to link up and create play makes him a more rounded attacker.

If Roberto Martinez aims to improve on the poor displays of Belgium's first two games, he must switch up the tactics away from his preferred three at the back to a more traditional shape to get the best out of this squad.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez AFP

Zlatko Dalic on the other hand would most likely set up his Croatia team in a sturdy defensive shape but with a potent counter-attacking threat.

Zlatko Dalic
Zlatko Dalic AFP

BELGIUM 4-3-3: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Onana, Tielemans, De Bruyne, E. Hazard, Trossard, Openda.

CROATIA 4-3-3: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric, Majer, Perisic, Kramaric.

Belgium needs a win to advance and it is expected that their world-class players would step up when it matters most to send them through to the next round.

BELGIUM 2-1 CROATIA

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Croatia v Belgium preview and prediction

    Winner takes all as Croatia and Belgium go to war in search of qualification

  • Social media reactions to Argentina's win over Poland

    'Your GOAT could never' - Reactions as Messi's Argentina defeat Poland to qualify for World Cup knockout stage

  • FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

    FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

How Asamoah Gyan reacted to Black Stars' game against South Korea

Asamoah Gyan couldn't stand the pressure in Ghana's game against South Korea [Video]