Crystal Palace fans slam Jordan Ayew over poor form

Jordan Ayew was the subject of severe criticism from some Crystal Palace fans following the club‘s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Ayew joined the Selhurst Park outfit in the summer from Championship side Swansea, but is yet to discover his best form.

The Ghana striker was handed a rare starting role when Roy Hodgson‘s side took on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, the 27-year-old failed to get on the scoresheet and was replaced in the 82nd minute, as Palace went on to lose 2-1 at Dean Court.

For some reason, a section of the Crystal Palace fans seem to have scapegoated Ayew for the club’s latest loss and took to Twitter to slam the former Swansea striker.

Below are some reactions from Crystal Palace fans on Ayew‘s form at the club:

