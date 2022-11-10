RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Crystal Palace offers Jordan Ayew a new 2-year contract

Evans Annang

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew is set to extend his stay at English Premiership club Crystal Palace.

Otto Addo details Jordan Ayew’s qualities that make him important to Black Stars
Otto Addo details Jordan Ayew’s qualities that make him important to Black Stars

The Black Stars striker will reportedly pen down a new contract that will see his stay at Selhurst Park extended to 2025.

Recommended articles

Ayew signed a one-year contract with the club in June 2022, and with the contract set to expire at the end of the current season, the Premier League club have offered him a new two-year deal.

Speaking on the extension, coach of Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira said: "When you look at his performances for the football club since I’ve been here, he’s a player you can count on," Vieira said as quoted by the club's website.

The boos at Jordan Ayew were utterly shameful
The boos at Jordan Ayew were utterly shameful Pulse Ghana

"What I mean is that he’s a team player. He’s got experience of the Premier League and for a club like us to have a player like Jordan is a plus.”

Jordan Ayew is expected to be named to Otto Addo's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He is yet to score in 13 league appearances this season, but he has assisted once

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

    GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

  • Qatar 2022: Black Stars take centre stage at Kotoka Airport ahead of World Cup

    Photos: Black Stars take centre stage as Kotoka Airport preps for World Cup

  • Patrice Motsepe

    CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

I’m sorry for assaulting you at 2014 World Cup – Sulley Muntari apologises to Moses Parker

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner