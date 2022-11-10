The Black Stars striker will reportedly pen down a new contract that will see his stay at Selhurst Park extended to 2025.
Crystal Palace offers Jordan Ayew a new 2-year contract
Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew is set to extend his stay at English Premiership club Crystal Palace.
Ayew signed a one-year contract with the club in June 2022, and with the contract set to expire at the end of the current season, the Premier League club have offered him a new two-year deal.
Speaking on the extension, coach of Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira said: "When you look at his performances for the football club since I’ve been here, he’s a player you can count on," Vieira said as quoted by the club's website.
"What I mean is that he’s a team player. He’s got experience of the Premier League and for a club like us to have a player like Jordan is a plus.”
Jordan Ayew is expected to be named to Otto Addo's final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
He is yet to score in 13 league appearances this season, but he has assisted once
