Patrick Vieira is said to be a huge fan of the teenager and is ready to splash between €10 million and €12 million to bring the player to South London.
Crystal Palace reportedly interested in Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan
Premier League side Crystal Palace are reported interested in signing Ghana and AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan.
Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Di Marzio reports that Crystal Palace want Afena-Gyan to beef up their attack ahead of next season.
Afena-Gyan’s stock has risen since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Bologna a month later.
The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.
He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.
Afena-Gyan made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season while scoring two goals.
The Ghanaian recently signed a long-term contract with AS Roma, but could be shipped out on loan in order to gain more playing time.
Meanwhile, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan believes Afena-Gyan is destined for greatness, but urged caution in placing pressure on the teenager.
They shouldn’t put that pressure on the boy. It’s too early to make that comparison. He’s a very good player,” the ex-Black Stars captain said on Citi TV.
“He’s got pace, passion. I saw the game against Nigeria in Kumasi. He was more passionate, he wanted to give something to the people, and that’s what he did. He knew what he had to do.”
Gyan added: “After the game [in Kumasi], he had cramps. When a player has cramps, it means he gave everything. That’s what I like about him but he needs a lot of movement.”
“When I was like him, I was doing the same but I had to learn a couple of movements.”
Afena-Gyan was recently nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy award.
More from category
-
Eddie Nketiah once wanted to play for Ghana’s U17 team – Saanie Daara
-
Crystal Palace reportedly interested in Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan
-
Sulley Muntari ready to serve Black Stars even if he’s on crutches