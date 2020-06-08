Ghana exited the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations from the group quarter-finals after losing 1-0 against their West African neighbours Nigeria.

There was confusion in the camp of the Black Stars during the tournament as SamuelOsei Kuffour who was outspoken was thrown out of the tournament for allegedly being indiscipline.

The former Bayern Munich defender has also said he stood against the bad happenings in the camp of the Black Stars and he was perceived to be challenging authorities in the team.

John Paintsil has confirmed that there were so many incidents that took place in the team that were out of the ordinary including using coal tar to write the names of players in these modern times.

"At Mali 2002 Afcon, it was very sad for those of us in the national team. Although we were eating very well in camp, we never had good technical equipment,” he told Kasapa FM.

“I remember on every match day Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo, who was our team manager then, had to use coal tar to write our names and numbers and all that,” Paintsil told added.

John Paintsil continued that it was so appalling to see counterparts like South Africa and other neighboring countries in Adidas and Puma kits while team Ghana had to resort to wearing “fugu or batakari” throughout the tournament.