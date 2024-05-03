Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

The club has already changed managers twice this season, with Aboubakar Ouattara taking over from Martin Koopman, but the results have rarely changed.

Hearts have won just two of their last nine matches and are also on the verge of going trophyless for the second successive season.

The Phobians have also failed to score in each of their last two matches, losing 2-0 to Legon Cities before also suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Accra Lions on Wednesday.

This has left the club just four points away from the relegation zone, with 16th-placed Dreams FC also having four games in hand due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Reacting to Hearts’ slump in form, Dan Quaye, who had two spells with the club and was part of the Phobians’ treble-winning side in 2000, called out the players for failing to fight for the badge.

The 43-year-old said the players may even face curses if they allow the club to be relegated, adding that they must take responsibility for the team’s current woes.

“It all depends on the players. Because Santos in Brazil have been in existence for many years, but they have now been relegated, so if these players continue with their sloppy attitude and watch Hearts of Oak go on relegation, then a curse will be upon them because Hearts never even placed 10th during our time,” Quaye told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“However, these boys have shattered every good record the club had, so they have to fix it. But if they decide to let us go on relegation, then we the Gas and Ashanti will rain curses on them. They have to be serious because where we find ourselves now is due to their performance.”