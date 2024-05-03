ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

Emmanuel Ayamga

Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye has warned the current crop of players that they might be cursed if they cause the club to be relegated.

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns
Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

The Phobians are currently enduring a difficult campaign in the Ghana Premier League, where they occupy the 12th position.

Recommended articles

The club has already changed managers twice this season, with Aboubakar Ouattara taking over from Martin Koopman, but the results have rarely changed.

Hearts have won just two of their last nine matches and are also on the verge of going trophyless for the second successive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phobians have also failed to score in each of their last two matches, losing 2-0 to Legon Cities before also suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Accra Lions on Wednesday.

This has left the club just four points away from the relegation zone, with 16th-placed Dreams FC also having four games in hand due to their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Reacting to Hearts’ slump in form, Dan Quaye, who had two spells with the club and was part of the Phobians’ treble-winning side in 2000, called out the players for failing to fight for the badge.

The 43-year-old said the players may even face curses if they allow the club to be relegated, adding that they must take responsibility for the team’s current woes.

Dan Quaye
Dan Quaye ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

“It all depends on the players. Because Santos in Brazil have been in existence for many years, but they have now been relegated, so if these players continue with their sloppy attitude and watch Hearts of Oak go on relegation, then a curse will be upon them because Hearts never even placed 10th during our time,” Quaye told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3Sports.

“However, these boys have shattered every good record the club had, so they have to fix it. But if they decide to let us go on relegation, then we the Gas and Ashanti will rain curses on them. They have to be serious because where we find ourselves now is due to their performance.”

Quaye was capped 10 times by the Black Stars between 2001 and 2006.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Koku Anyidoho meets Kobbie Mainoo’s father at funeral in Ghana

Koku Anyidoho meets Kobbie Mainoo’s father at funeral in Ghana

Mohammed Kudus proud of Fatawu Issahaku’s exploits at Leicester City

‘What a player!’ – Kudus proud of Fatawu Issahaku’s exploits at Leicester City

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

Curses will befall Hearts players if they lead club to relegation – Dan Quaye warns

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

Kurt Okraku’s administration is the best ever in Ghana’s history – Mohammed Polo