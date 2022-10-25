RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

African women break bounds again, as Cynthia Ishimwe makes history

Jidechi Chidiezie

Ishimwe's feat follows in the footsteps of Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga who became the first woman official to referee at the AFCON earlier this year.

Cynthia Ishimwe makes history as first woman to officiate at Beach Soccer AFCON
Cynthia Ishimwe makes history as first woman to officiate at Beach Soccer AFCON

Cynthia Ishimwe has made history by becoming the first woman to referee a match at the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

The Burundi-born official was one of the match officials at the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Mozambique 2022 fixture between Senegal and Madagascar in Vilankulo on Monday, 24 October 2022.

Senegal made it three wins in three games at the tournament by beating Madagascar 8-4 in their third match of the group stage.

Cynthia Ishimwe was one of the officials in charge of Senegal's 8-4 win over Madagascar
Cynthia Ishimwe was one of the officials in charge of Senegal's 8-4 win over Madagascar CAF

Ishimwe's feat follows in the footsteps of Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga who became the first woman official to referee at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year.

For the last 18 months, CAF has accelerated its programmes in advancing women match officials in Africa.

Mukansanga will also be the first African woman referee to officiate at the men's FIFA World Cup this year, joining Europe's Stephanie Frappart and Yoshimi Yamashita from the Asian continent as the first women official at the men's event.

“When I found out that I was going to officiate at the Beach Soccer AFCON, I couldn't hide my excitement," the official said.

Cynthia Ishimwe
Cynthia Ishimwe CAF

"It is a great privilege to be chosen for the finals of an Africa Cup of Nations and this adventure has been nothing else than enriching. Moreover, I am surrounded by experienced referees who do not hesitate to share their knowledge.

Ishimwe also added that the support from CAF and their programmes prepared her for such a moment.

"They push me to improve myself and give the best of me. I feel totally integrated and the atmosphere is very good within the group.”

Jidechi Chidiezie

