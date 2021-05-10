RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Czech playmaker Provod to miss Euro with knee injury

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Czech international will miss the Euros after suffering a knee injury

Czech international will miss the Euros after suffering a knee injury Creator: ANDY BUCHANAN
Czech international will miss the Euros after suffering a knee injury AFP

Czech Republic midfielder Lukas Provod will miss Euro 2020 because of a torn knee ligament and meniscus, his club Slavia Prague said Monday.

Recommended articles

The Czechs, who have qualified for their seventh straight European Championship, face Croatia, England and Scotland in Group D.

"A sports tragedy for Lukas Provod," tweeted Slavia boss Jaroslav Tvrdik, adding that the 24-year-old would undergo a surgery in the coming days.

Provod, a permanent fixture in the midfield at Slavia which reached the Europa League quarter-finals this year, limped off the pitch after 19 minutes of Sunday's league game at Sigma Olomouc.

Provod has played seven games for the Czech Republic and scored one goal, in a surprise 1-1 draw against top-ranked Belgium in a World Cup qualifier in March.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Three things we learned from Chelsea v Real Madrid

Chelsea striker Timo Werner scores against Real Madrid Creator: Glyn KIRK

Three things we learned from Man City v Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe Creator: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Ghanaian sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah goes home today

Thomas Freeman's funeral

Courtois finally feeling at home ahead of awkward return to Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois has been one of Real Madrid's most important players this season. Creator: JAVIER SORIANO