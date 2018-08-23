Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'D-Day' for coach Kovac as Bayern kick-off title defence


Football 'D-Day' for coach Kovac as Bayern kick-off title defence

Bayern Munich kick-off the Bundesliga season on Friday at home against Hoffenheim with the spotlight on new coach Niko Kovac and whether he has what it takes to lead the club to a seventh straight league title.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayern Munich's new head coach Niko Kovac will be under the spotlight when the Bundesliga champions kick off the new German League season on Friday at home to fellow Champions League side Hoffenheim. play

Bayern Munich's new head coach Niko Kovac will be under the spotlight when the Bundesliga champions kick off the new German League season on Friday at home to fellow Champions League side Hoffenheim.

(AFP/File)

Bayern Munich kick-off the Bundesliga season on Friday at home against Hoffenheim with the spotlight on new coach Niko Kovac and whether he has what it takes to lead the club to a seventh straight league title.

"Tomorrow is D-Day - I'm convinced that my team will have a great day, technically and tactically," Kovac said confidently in a press conference on Thursday.

However, the 46-year-old ex-Bayern midfielder knows he is expected to maintain the club's winning ways after Munich won the title by 21 points under predecessor Jupp Heynckes last season.

Kovac knows only satisfying Bayern's relentless thirst for silverware after six straight seasons as German champions will safeguard his job.

"Those who hope that FC Bayern will relax will be disappointed," boasted club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in pre-season.

"The gene that causes the feeling of being satisfied does not exist in our DNA."

Hoffenheim, who make their Champions League debut this season after finishing third in the Bundesliga last season, and their 31-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann are the first hurdle.

Lewandowski support

Niko Kovac said Poland striker Robert Lewandowski 'needs affection'. play

Niko Kovac said Poland striker Robert Lewandowski 'needs affection'.

(AFP/File)

Kovac's main task is ensuring striker Robert Lewandowski, who hit 29 goals in 30 league games last season, feels settled after he said he wanted to leave in May.

Lewandowski blamed a lack of support from senior club bosses.

"Everybody needs affection, he may not have felt that lately, but what matters is that 'Lewy' feels fresh again," said Kovac.

Likewise, ageing wingers Arjen Robben, 34, and Franck Ribery, 35, must be managed to ensure they are injury free when titles are decided next April and May.

After being dumped out of last season's Champions League in the semi-finals and losing the German Cup final 3-1 to Kovac's former club Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern are eager to avoid similar disappointment in 2018/19.

The pressure is also on Bayern's Germany stars Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels, Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng, none of whom impressed at the World Cup.

They all have a point to prove after poor performances contributed to Germany's early exit from Russia after finishing bottom of their group.

As an added incentive, Germany head coach Joachim Loew will announce his squad next Wednesday for the September 6 international against world champions France.

Kovac faces the problem which confronts each Bayern coach - which stars to leave out.

The sale of Arturo Vidal to Barcelona makes his task easier, while Boateng has been linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Kovac still has multiple midfield options with rising Germany star Leon Goretzka joining on a free transfer from Schalke and Portugal's Euro 2016 winner Renato Sanches impressing in pre-season friendlies after a loan spell at Swansea.

Winger Serge Gnabry is out with a thigh strain, but Corentin Tolisso, a World Cup winner with France, and Germany's Sebastian Rudy were both frustrated by a lack of regular matches last season under Heynckes.

"All around me there are superstars, including those who have to sit in the stands," added Kovac.

"I'll tell the players tomorrow whether they are in or out.

"Hoffenheim are in great shape, but if we close down their space, then we will win."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Sevilla, Celtic edge towards Europa League group stages Football Sevilla, Celtic edge towards Europa League group stages
Atletico Madrid: Thomas Partey apologises after breaking a Valencia supporter’s glasses Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after breaking a Valencia supporter’s glasses
Football: Mole in Hertha camp wreaks havoc at training Football Mole in Hertha camp wreaks havoc at training
Revealed: Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife Inter Milan's skipper Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife Inter Milan's skipper
Bad Side: 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off the pitch issues Bad Side 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off the pitch issues
Football: Emery expects warm welcome for returning Wilshere Football Emery expects warm welcome for returning Wilshere

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Worth it: Virgil van Dijk has justified his £75 million price tag at Liverpool
Football Van Dijk shows different side to Liverpool's title challenge
Ghanaian clubs have lost their spark on the African continent
Continental Football Ghanaian clubs have lost their spark on the African continent
Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians over expulsion of Ayews'
Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more than Man United in last decade