Kwasi Owusu who passed away early this year will be buried on Saturday 7th November, 2020, which is the same date scheduled for the GFA’s Battle of the Stars game to be held at the Elmina Sports Stadium.

Dan Owusu who formed the deadliest striking pair in the history of Ghanaian league at Bofoakwa in the 1970 and early 1980s has said that the decision to fix the GFA Battle of the Stars is an attempt by the PFAG to boycott the funeral rite of the legendary footballer.

“The funeral is on Saturday, at least they should have waited for the funeral to be held first and then play the game at a later date,” he told Happy FM.

“We have informed the GFA about the funeral through the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo. We even requested for some balls to play a game to honour Kwasi Owusu.”

He also disclosed that there is friction between the PFAG and his group of old footballers.

“There is some friction between the PFAG and the Retired National Footballers of Ghana (RNFG). The PFAG wanted us to join them but we declined and rather asked them to join us because we are all retired and old players.

“Kwasi Owusu was also a Black Stars player and now that he is no more we should all come and give him a befitting burial, instead of the GFA thinking about football”, Dan Owusu said while weeping.

Kwasi Owusu who scored 40 goals for the Black Stars is Ghana’s third all-time top scorer, after Asamoah Gyan and Edward Acquah.

He represented Ghana in both the 1968 and the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations and also participated in the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

Kwasi Owusu was Dan Owusu’s prodigy and he guided him to emerge as the finest striker in the history of the Ghanaian topflight- he won the top scorers award in three consecutive seasons, becoming the first player to achieve that feat.

So, while, Dan Owusu was noted for club football, Kwasi Owusu was remarkable for his display in the shirt of the Black Starts.

One of his best displays was when he scored nine goals in two games against Dahomey which is present day Benin in the qualifiers for the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).