‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

In rebuking the 31-year-old, Quaye said Ayew must be made to understand that the national team doesn’t belong to his father.

“What was Andre Ayew thinking when he could have passed the ball to Joseph Paintsil to score the second goal?” he said on Accra-based Happy FM.

“It was a clear goal-scoring opportunity for the Black Stars but Andre Ayew decided to keep the ball to himself. We must let Andre understand that the Black Stars is not for his father.”

The former Great Olympics midfielder added that he personally wouldn’t have enjoyed playing alongside Ayew.

“This is a national team and there should be that oneness and unity among the players on the pitch but that is not what Andre Ayew is doing,” Quaye fumed.

“He is always seeking the glory for himself and not the team. He always wants to grab the headlines which is bad for the team.

“He is selfish and his attitude is not helping the team. If I am playing with Andre Ayew, I would never enjoy playing with him because he is selfish.”