Dangote’s wealth has grown by $950 million since the beginning of 2022, taking his total fortune to $20 billion.
Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote is now the 83rd richest person in the world, overtaking Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in the process.
This is according to Bloomberg’s latest list of the 500 richest persons in the world, with Abramovich now 124th on the list.
Dangote is known to be a passionate Arsenal fan and has previously indicated his readiness to buy the club, which is currently owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.
The Nigerian is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Dangote Group, producers of Dangote Cement and other products on the continent.
The multi-billionaire's company produces 45.6 million metric tons of cement annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.
Also, the Dangote Refinery is expected to be one of the world's largest oil refineries when its construction is completed.
In an interview with Bloomberg in 2020, the businessman revealed his intention to purchase Premier League club Arsenal.
“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday but what I keep saying today we have 20 billion dollars worth of projects and I think that is really what I want to concentrate on,” he said at the time.
“I am trying to finish building the company and then after we finish maybe sometime in 2021... I am not buying Arsenal right now, I am buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I am trying to take the company to the next level.”
It remains to be seen whether Dangote will make another bid for the English club anytime soon.
