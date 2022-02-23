RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote is now the 83rd richest person in the world, overtaking Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in the process.

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote’s wealth has grown by $950 million since the beginning of 2022, taking his total fortune to $20 billion.

Recommended articles

This is according to Bloomberg’s latest list of the 500 richest persons in the world, with Abramovich now 124th on the list.

Dangote is known to be a passionate Arsenal fan and has previously indicated his readiness to buy the club, which is currently owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

The Nigerian is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Dangote Group, producers of Dangote Cement and other products on the continent.

The multi-billionaire's company produces 45.6 million metric tons of cement annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.

Also, the Dangote Refinery is expected to be one of the world's largest oil refineries when its construction is completed.

African billionaires like Aliko Dangote always surround themselves with smart advisors, strategists and other professionals
African billionaires like Aliko Dangote always surround themselves with smart advisors, strategists and other professionals African billionaires like Aliko Dangote always surround themselves with smart advisors, strategists and other professionals BI Africa

In an interview with Bloomberg in 2020, the businessman revealed his intention to purchase Premier League club Arsenal.

“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday but what I keep saying today we have 20 billion dollars worth of projects and I think that is really what I want to concentrate on,” he said at the time.

“I am trying to finish building the company and then after we finish maybe sometime in 2021... I am not buying Arsenal right now, I am buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I am trying to take the company to the next level.”

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sued the author and publisher HarperCollins over claims about his purchase of the football club in 2003
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sued the author and publisher HarperCollins over claims about his purchase of the football club in 2003 AFP

It remains to be seen whether Dangote will make another bid for the English club anytime soon.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana to earn $12 million if Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup

Ghana to earn $12 million if Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup