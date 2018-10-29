Daniel Amartey breaks silence after suffering horrific ankle injury

news

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has spoken for the first time since suffering a horrific ankle injury over the weekend.

The 23-year-old started in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Football: Man Utd ease pressure on Mourinho, Chelsea cruise but Arsenal stumble

However, he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining what looked like a serious injury in the dying embers of the game.

Amartey appeared to have twisted his left ankle while going in for a tackle, leaving the defender in severe pain.

Although the extent of the injury is currently not known, the Ghana international has assured his fans that he will be back stronger.

In a Twitter post, he said he is grateful for the well wishes that have come his way since he got injured, adding that he is already focused on recovering.

“Thank you all for the well wishes. We will be back stronger again!” Amartey wrote.

READ ALSO: Football: 'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner

Leicester City manager Claude Puel also said in the post-game conference that he hopes the Ghanaian’s injury is not as serious as it appeared.

"I hope it is not as a serious as we think. He will have to have an examination,” he said.

"My first thought at the end is for my player Daniel. He played well and gave his best so it is difficult to see this injury at the end.

"I thought more about that at the end than the game."

Meanwhile, the Foxes are mourning owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was confirmed dead after his helicopter crashed just outside the King Power stadium after Saturday’s game.