Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Daniel Amartey breaks silence after suffering horrific ankle injury

Amartey started in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, but was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining what looked like a serious injury in the dying embers of the game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has spoken for the first time since suffering a horrific ankle injury over the weekend.

The 23-year-old started in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Football: Man Utd ease pressure on Mourinho, Chelsea cruise but Arsenal stumble

However, he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after sustaining what looked like a serious injury in the dying embers of the game.

 

play

 

Amartey appeared to have twisted his left ankle while going in for a tackle, leaving the defender in severe pain.

Although the extent of the injury is currently not known, the Ghana international has assured his fans that he will be back stronger.

In a Twitter post, he said he is grateful for the well wishes that have come his way since he got injured, adding that he is already focused on recovering.

play

 

“Thank you all for the well wishes. We will be back stronger again!” Amartey wrote.

READ ALSO: Football: 'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner

 

Leicester City manager Claude Puel also said in the post-game conference that he hopes the Ghanaian’s injury is not as serious as it appeared.

"I hope it is not as a serious as we think. He will have to have an examination,”  he said.

"My first thought at the end is for my player Daniel. He played well and gave his best so it is difficult to see this injury at the end.

"I thought more about that at the end than the game."

Meanwhile, the Foxes are mourning owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was confirmed dead after his helicopter crashed just outside the King Power stadium after Saturday’s game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Pulse's team of week Ghanaian Players Abroad: Pulse's team of week
Football: Tributes, mourning as Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash Football Tributes, mourning as Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
Football: Delight to despair: Thais stunned by death of billionaire Vichai Football Delight to despair: Thais stunned by death of billionaire Vichai
Football: 'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner Football 'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
Football: Vardy leads Leicester tributes to 'legend' Vichai Football Vardy leads Leicester tributes to 'legend' Vichai
Football: Pochettino proves Spurs not just the 'Kane team', admits Guardiola Football Pochettino proves Spurs not just the 'Kane team', admits Guardiola

Recommended Videos

Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France
I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo



Top Articles

1 Daniel Amartey suffers horror leg break in English Premier Leaguebullet
2 Football Ronaldo rocket gives Juventus scrappy win at Empolibullet
3 Football 'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai ownerbullet
4 Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside stadiumbullet
5 Football Tributes, mourning as Leicester's Thai boss killed in...bullet
6 UEFA Champions League team of the week for matchday 3 releasedbullet
7 Michael Essien eulogizes Barcelona midfield for exploitbullet
8 Ghanaian boxer’s opponent dies after few days in comabullet
9 Barcelona vs Real Madrid in numbersbullet
10 Kotoko, Medeama permitted to represent Ghana in Africabullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
4 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
5 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
6 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
9 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
10 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet

Football

Kylian Mbappe burst away from Boubacar Kamara to score and set Paris Saint-Germain on their way to victory at Marseille
Football Dropped Mbappe comes on to grab crucial goal as PSG equal European win record
Mertens struck in the 90th minute at the Stadio San Paolo
Football Mertens grabs Napoli draw with Roma to cut Juventus' lead
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial combined to hand Manchester United a much-needed 2-1 win over Everton
Football Mourinho praises Pogba's penalty courage in much-needed Man Utd win
Werder Bremen's Japan striker Yuya Osako scored one of his side's consolation goals on Sunday as visitors Bayer Leverkusen romped to a 6-2 win in Bremen with wingers Julian Brandt and Karim Bellarabi outstanding.
Football Bremen smashed at home by Leverkusen as Bellarabi shines
X
Advertisement